Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Boosted by William Blair

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Loop Capital started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.88.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $540.48 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,715,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.91, for a total value of $1,827,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,531,284.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

