Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

KWR opened at $191.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.00. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $208.26. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.70.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,126,000 after buying an additional 173,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,569,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 5,554 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.48, for a total value of $1,091,249.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Insiders have sold 39,221 shares of company stock worth $7,741,284 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.