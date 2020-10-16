QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $145.00 at Cascend Securities

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lifted by Cascend Securities from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.58.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.58 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $132.42. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

