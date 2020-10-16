Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) Insider Purchases £4,987.20 in Stock

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) insider Jon Jayal acquired 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,987.20 ($6,515.81).

Shares of QXT opened at GBX 112.30 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.28. The company has a market cap of $74.74 million and a PE ratio of 24.96. Quixant PLC has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 234 ($3.06).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QXT. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating and issued a GBX 113 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Quixant in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

