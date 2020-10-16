Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RPD. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.85.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $65.05. 1,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at $32,241,168.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,125,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 32.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 46.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.