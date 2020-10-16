Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s (RB) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their sell rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 6,600 ($86.23) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,200 ($94.07) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,616.94 ($99.52).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,525.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,180.54. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.67%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

