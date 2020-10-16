Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 325,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,754,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 290,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

