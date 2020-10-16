Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $251,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,429,864. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Redfin by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.71. 37,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

