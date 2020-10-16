Redfin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,562 put options on the company. This is an increase of 841% compared to the typical volume of 804 put options.

In other Redfin news, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,431,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,181.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $844,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,556,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Redfin by 63.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Compass Point cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.24.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

