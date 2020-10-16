Refereum (RFR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,127.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. Refereum has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $2,127.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, OKEx and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00267011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.01420935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00150216 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, IDEX, Cobinhood and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.