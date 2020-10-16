Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Renault currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.25 ($35.59).

EPA RNO traded down €0.45 ($0.53) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €22.69 ($26.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.20. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

