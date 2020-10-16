Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,837. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 436,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 650,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 275,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,904,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

