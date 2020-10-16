Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.82.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $27.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $6,573,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 315,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $224,953.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 260,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,969,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,945 shares of company stock valued at $17,314,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the first quarter worth about $3,552,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Repay by 70.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Repay in the second quarter worth about $828,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Repay by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

