Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at SVB Leerink

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

REPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.06.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

REPL stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.07. 16,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,662. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 40,871 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 5,344,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.