Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its price target upped by Barclays from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 22.54 and a quick ratio of 22.54. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 3.20.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

