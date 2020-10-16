Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to Buy

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REPL. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.06.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 3.20. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Replimune Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

