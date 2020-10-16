Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Republic Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

RSG opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 982.2% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

