Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Teleflex Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $10.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.25. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.14 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

Shares of TFX opened at $361.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $409.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $217,248. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

