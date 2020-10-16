Research Analysts Set Expectations for Valero Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.82. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

