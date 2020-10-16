Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RVNC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,558. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $867,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,126,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after purchasing an additional 424,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 103,665 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 104,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 749,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.