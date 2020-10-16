Reviewing Avalon (NYSE:AWX) and Casella Waste Systems (NYSE:CWST)

Avalon (NYSE:AWX) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Avalon has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avalon and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon -2.46% -4.22% -2.01% Casella Waste Systems 4.52% 36.07% 4.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avalon and Casella Waste Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon $68.36 million 0.10 -$460,000.00 N/A N/A Casella Waste Systems $743.29 million 4.00 $31.65 million $0.85 72.32

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Avalon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Avalon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avalon and Casella Waste Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon 0 0 0 0 N/A Casella Waste Systems 0 1 3 1 3.00

Casella Waste Systems has a consensus target price of $61.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than Avalon.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats Avalon on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Grand Resort, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio. Avalon Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard that are processed at its facilities, as well as recyclables purchased from third parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and/or operated 43 solid waste collection operations, 58 transfer stations, 20 recycling facilities, 8 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

