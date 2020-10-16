Reviewing NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) & Sinclair Broadcast Group (NYSE:SBGI)

NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NTN Buzztime and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77% Sinclair Broadcast Group 6.37% 33.77% 3.33%

7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NTN Buzztime and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.31 -$2.05 million N/A N/A Sinclair Broadcast Group $4.24 billion 0.32 $47.00 million $2.97 6.18

Sinclair Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than NTN Buzztime.

Volatility & Risk

NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NTN Buzztime and Sinclair Broadcast Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A Sinclair Broadcast Group 1 2 3 0 2.33

Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus price target of $28.29, indicating a potential upside of 54.23%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group is more favorable than NTN Buzztime.

Summary

Sinclair Broadcast Group beats NTN Buzztime on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc. provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, arcade games, customized menus, and self-service features, including dynamic menus, touchscreen ordering, and secure payment. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of December 31, 2018, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 2,639 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations. As of December 31, 2019, it owned, operated, and/or provided services to 191 stations in 89 markets, which broadcast 629 channels. The company also owns and operates various networks carried on distribution platforms; and Tennis Channel, a cable network that includes coverage of various tennis' top tournaments and original professional sport, and tennis lifestyle shows. In addition, it owns regional sports network, which has the exclusive rights to air games of 45 professional sports teams and other sporting events. Further, the company offers digital agency services; and provides broadcast related technical services to the broadcast industry, as well as designs and manufactures broadcast systems, including transmitters and antennas. Additionally, it owns various non-media related investments, including private equity, mezzanine financing, and real estate investments. It also offers Tennis Magazine; and operates Tennis.com, an online tennis platform. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

