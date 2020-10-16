Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Gap Up to $1.16

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.60. Rewalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 289,599 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Rewalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.49.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 109.54% and a negative net margin of 282.04%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rewalk Robotics Ltd will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 229,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103,419 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

