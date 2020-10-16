REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $73.17 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $453.58 million, a PE ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.35.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in REX American Resources by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 207,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 48,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 159.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 66,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

