Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) PT Raised to $65.00 at TD Securities

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

RBA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

RBA stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. 1,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,189. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $65.98.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $294,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $343,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $155,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,720.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 65,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

