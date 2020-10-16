Robert C. G. Perrins Sells 16,041 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 16,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,460 ($58.27), for a total transaction of £715,428.60 ($934,712.05).

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,337.58 ($56.67) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,411.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,267.51. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) from GBX 3,966 ($51.82) to GBX 4,541 ($59.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) from GBX 5,891 ($76.97) to GBX 6,055 ($79.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,660.62 ($60.89).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

