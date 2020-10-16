Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 1,149 Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $31,045.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,422.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Morphic Holding has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $815.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Morphic by 133.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,548 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 326.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 210.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

