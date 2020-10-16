Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Hits New 12-Month High at $249.37

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $249.37 and last traded at $248.60, with a volume of 2014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.45.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.55.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,420.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

