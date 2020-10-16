Roth Capital Raises Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $18.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.71.

EVRI stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,800. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Everi by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Everi by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

