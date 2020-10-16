Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €400.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €425.00 ($500.00) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price target on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rational currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €478.00 ($562.35).

Shares of Rational stock opened at €695.00 ($817.65) on Tuesday. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €621.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €523.04.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

