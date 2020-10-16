Royal Bank of Canada Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $600.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $410.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $22.19 on Thursday, reaching $558.59. 261,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,416,876. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.36 and a 200-day moving average of $263.91. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $540.05. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.69, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total transaction of $4,692,468.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,204.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $16,523,586.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,217 shares of company stock worth $89,878,964. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after buying an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after buying an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,557,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,266,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

