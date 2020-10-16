Royal Bank of Canada Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $250.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $219.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.85 and a 200-day moving average of $195.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1,662.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

