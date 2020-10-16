Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €130.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €127.29 ($149.76).

SIE stock opened at €109.34 ($128.64) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.16. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($156.93).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

