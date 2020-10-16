Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.44 ($33.46).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) stock opened at €30.15 ($35.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.58. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

