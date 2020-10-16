Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) CEO Buys $137,200.00 in Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,841.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RVT stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,654,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,133,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 351,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,967,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 199,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $17,721,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 34.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 312,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

