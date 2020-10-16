Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) CEO Buys $137,200.00 in Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,841.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of RVT stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
