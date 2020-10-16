RTL Group’s (RTL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RTL has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.01 ($42.36).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.