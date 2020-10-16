Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.67 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $23.33 to $33.33 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.68. 85 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,047. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.81%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $570,173.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $3,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,660. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,944,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

