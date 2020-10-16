Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RWEOY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rwe Ag Sp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 0.89. Rwe Ag Sp has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 69.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

