S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Research Coverage Started at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCPPF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Sunday, September 13th.

Shares of S4 Capital stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments.

