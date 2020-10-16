Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SB. DNB Markets raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.95.

SB stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

