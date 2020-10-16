Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Update

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SFSHF remained flat at $$10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93. Safestore has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $10.10.

SFSHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

