Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 69.2% in September

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SFRGY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFRGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

