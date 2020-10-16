Sampo Oyj’s (ELMUF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Danske upgraded Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sampo Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Sampo Oyj stock remained flat at $$60.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.70. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

