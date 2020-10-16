Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAFM. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.30.

NASDAQ SAFM traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $128.20. 11,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,386. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 70.12%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

