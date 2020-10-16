Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of SAND stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.38. 20,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,631. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

