SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the September 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDVKY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

SDVKY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 57,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SANDVIK AB/ADR

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

