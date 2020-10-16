Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €120.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.35 ($115.71).

Shares of BEI opened at €98.62 ($116.02) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 52 week high of €108.05 ($127.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.35.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

