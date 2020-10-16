Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €53.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.81 ($77.42).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €55.20 ($64.94) on Tuesday. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a 50 day moving average of €55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.94.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

