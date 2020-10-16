Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €53.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.81 ($77.42).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €55.20 ($64.94) on Tuesday. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a 50 day moving average of €55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.94.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

