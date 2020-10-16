Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) a €475.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €440.00 ($517.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group set a €462.00 ($543.53) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €470.00 ($552.94) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €470.33 ($553.33).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) stock traded down €9.20 ($10.82) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €403.00 ($474.12). 542,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €406.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €375.25.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne (MC.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.