Sanj K. Patel Sells 872 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $18,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of KNSA stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $28.67.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.
