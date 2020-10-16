Sanj K. Patel Sells 872 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $18,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSA. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

